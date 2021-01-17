James Comey

Trump Should Not Be Prosecuted for Capitol Riot Incitement, Former FBI Director James Comey Says

"The country would be better off if we did not give him the platform that a prosecution would for the next three years," James Comey told Sky News

President Donald Trump should be convicted by the Senate, but not criminally prosecuted for inciting Capitol rioters, former FBI Director James Comey said Sunday, adding that it would give America space to “heal.”

“The country would be better off if we did not give him the platform that a prosecution would for the next three years,” Comey told British broadcaster Sky News, which like NBC News, is owned by Comcast Corp.

“Instead, turn off the camera lights,” said Comey, who was fired from his role as FBI Director in 2017 by Trump while he was leading a probe into the president's 2016 presidential campaign’s possible collusion with Russia, added.

"I'd like to see some of the lights go out and he can stand on the front lawn at Mar-a-Lago and shout at cars in his bathrobe and none of us will hear it," he said.

