The Villages

Trump Promotes Video Showing Apparent Supporter Shouting ‘White Power'

Trump said the supporters shown in the video were "great people"

President Trump speaks on stage in Tulsa
Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Donald Trump promoted a video on Twitter Sunday morning showing a man in a golf cart with Trump campaign gear shouting "white power."

The video, which Trump said was from the Florida retirement community known as The Villages, featured a parade of golf carts, some with pro-Trump signs, driving past anti-Trump protesters who were shouting curses at them. The man who is heard shouting "white power" was responding to protesters shouting "racist."

Hours later, the president deleted the tweet from his feed.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump had written. "The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"

Politics

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Ex-Trump Staffer Pushes Back Against Bolton

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Trump Denies Briefing on Reported Bounties Against US Troops

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

The VillagesDonald TrumpTwitter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us