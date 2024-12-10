Trump promises ‘fully expedited' permits for investors of $1 billion-plus in US

President-elect Donald Trump said that people or companies who invest at least $1 billion in the U.S. will get "fully expedited approvals and permits."

The vague Truth Social post signals Trump's intention to deregulate federal agencies and attract more foreign investment during his second term in office.

Trump has picked Lee Zeldin, who has vowed to cut regulations he sees as burdensome to business, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that environmental approvals are included as part of that investment incentive.

"Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!" Trump wrote.

The specifics of Trump's proposal are unclear. Trump's transition team did not immediately respond when CNBC asked for detail and clarity on what sort of rules or regulations would be diminished in order to provide "fully expedited" approvals or permits.

It was unclear why Trump decided to post the message on Tuesday specifically. But earlier the same day, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a dispute over a federal environmental review of a proposed oil railway in Utah.

The post served as the latest sign of Trump's intention to deregulate federal agencies and attract more foreign investment during his second term in office.

By singling out environmental approvals, Trump's post also puts a spotlight on his plans to roll back a slew of Biden-era policies, including electric vehicle tax credits and stricter fuel standards, aimed at addressing climate change.

Trump picked Lee Zeldin, who has vowed to cut regulations he sees as burdensome to business, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.