Donald Trump

Trump Praises Pompeo for Confrontation With NPR Reporter

President Donald Trump took a moment from presenting his plan for peace in the Middle East on Tuesday to praise his secretary of state — for blasting an NPR reporter.

"That reporter couldn't have done too good a job on you yesterday. I think you did a good job on her, actually," Trump told a chuckling Mike Pompeo during his speech at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, NBC News reported.

Trump was referring to an interview Pompeo did with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly last week, which he cut off after she pressed him on why he has never publicly defended former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

After Pompeo abruptly ended the interview, an aide called Kelly back to Pompeo's private living room where the correspondent said he "shouted" and "used the F word."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpMike Pompeo
