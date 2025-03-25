Police: Bucks Co. man scattered nails around vehicles belonging to Trump fans

Police in Bucks County have arrested a man who, officials claim, threw nails and screws in parking spots and driveways where people who, he believed, support President Donald Trump regularly parked their vehicles.

According to court documents, police officials have apprehended 63-year-old Alaric Dalberg, of Yardley, on charges on harassment, disorderly conduct and related offenses on allegations that claim on several occasions he threw nails and screws around parked vehicles belonging to individuals who voiced or showed support for President Donald Trump.

Police said that Dalberg also threw nails and screws in places where he believed, what he called, "Trumpers" would likely park their cars, as well.

In the earliest instance listed in court documents, officials claim Dalberg threw nails and screws from his vehicle as he passed by a home along Newtown-Yardley Road at some point overnight on Oct. 30, 2024.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In this case, court documents note, a contractor at that property arrived that morning to find nails and screws scattered around the area where, police officials said, the property displayed a large inflatable Donald Trump figure along with several large Trump-Vance campaign signs.

The next day, officials claim, an employee at McCaffrey's Food Market, located along Heacock Road in Yardley, told police she found nails and screws scattered around her vehicle when she left work.

And, in a third incident, police officials said, a homeowner at a property along Clifton Drive in Yardley, reported to police that a nail punctured the tire of his vehicle as he drove on his driveway on Nov. 1, 2024. In this case, police said, the homeowner found several screws on his property where he had pro-Trump signs displayed.

According to court documents, surveillance video helped police identify Dalberg as a suspect in all of these incidents.

In a visit to his home on Feb. 13, 2025, police officials claim, Dalberg told officers he had thrown nails and screws at vehicles that he believed to belong to Trump supporters, allegedly admitting that he knew it was "dumb and stupid."

In two of the instances he's charged in, police said, the victims displayed pro-Trump signage. But, in the case of the McCaffrey's employee, court documents claim, Dalberg targeted this person's vehicle after, Dalberg allegedly told police, he overhead the victim praise Trump when he was shopping at the store.

"How could you support him?" Dalberg allegedly asked officers during an interview detailed in court documents.

Dalberg is next expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing in this case on April 25, 2025.