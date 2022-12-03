Toomey Touts 2017 Tax Law as Most Proud Accomplishment

Looking back on his 18 years in Congress, outgoing Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey said the legislative accomplishment he’s most proud of is the 2017 tax reform bill.

Toomey reflected on his time in office recently in an interview with NBC 10 at his Allentown office. Toomey said the tax reform law has “made America a more attractive place to invest and work – so I think it’s been a remarkable success.”

Outside of legislation, Toomey also counted among his best moments success in helping a young girl from Newtown Square get a life-saving operation that initially wasn’t possible because of a federal policy.

“By being able to put a spotlight on this and put a lot of pressure on the rule making body, we were able to get the rule changed actually, and she got the lungs that she needed and she survived,” Toomey said. “That was huge.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The worst day in all of it, he said, was Jan. 6, 2021.

Watch Part 1 of our interview with Senator Toomey here

Watch Part 2 of our interview with Senator Toomey here

Watch Part 3 of our interview with Senator Toomey here

Watch Part 4 of our interview with Senator Toomey here