Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Saylor Outlines Plans to Step Down as Pa. Chief Justice in April

By The Associated Press

Gavel on white background
Getty Images

What to Know

  • The chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court plans to relinquish that title to a colleague in a few months but stay on the court until his full retirement at year’s end.
  • Chief Justice Thomas Saylor said Monday the position of chief justice will be filled by Justice Max Baer on April 1.
  • Voters will pick a replacement for Saylor later this year in a statewide election. Baer will become chief justice because Saylor’s departure will make him the court’s senior jurist.

The chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Monday he will relinquish that title to a colleague in a few months but stay on the court until his full retirement at year's end.

Chief Justice Thomas Saylor said the position of chief justice will be filled by Justice Max Baer on April 1.

Saylor has been the chief justice for six years. The court currently has a 5-2 Democratic majority, with Saylor and Justice Sallie Mundy the two Republicans.

Politics

Donald Trump 12 hours ago

Georgia House Passes GOP Bill Rolling Back Voting Access

Economy 19 hours ago

Minimum Wage Hike All But Dead in Big COVID Relief Bill

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Voters will pick a replacement for Saylor later this year in a statewide election. Baer will become chief justice because Saylor's departure will make him the court's senior jurist.

Baer, 73, a Democrat and former Allegheny County judge, was first elected to the state high court in 2003. He will hit mandatory retirement at the end of next year.

Saylor, 74, a resident of Camp Hill, has been on the court for 23 years, writing an estimated 400 main opinions.

Saylor was born in Meyersdale and has worked as a Somerset County prosecutor, for the attorney general's office and in private practice. He was elected to state Superior Court in 1993.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania Supreme CourtPennsylvaniathomas saylor
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us