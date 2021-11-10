LIVE: Steve Sweeney Speaks After Projected NJ Senate Loss to Edward Durr

Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney is set to speak Wednesday afternoon after the Associated Press projected he had lost to Edward Durr, a commercial truck driver.

Watch Live: Sweeney will deliver his remarks at 1 p.m. from Trenton.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Republican challenger Durr, a truck driver from Gloucester County without previous political experience, defeated Sweeney by more than 2,000 votes in New Jersey's 3rd District.

New Jersey Senate, 3rd District 100% reporting

Durr was expected to speak from Gloucester County GOP around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The loss by one of New Jersey’s most powerful politicians will result in upheaval of political power in the state, forcing the Senate to find a new president. Sweeney has been the chamber’s leader since 2010.

Just four years ago, he won reelection in what at the time may have been the most expensive legislative race in American history.

Sweeney's loss came on the same election as his fellow Democrat, Gov. Phil Murphy, nearly lost a re-election that polls and political experts in the Garden State long had predicted as an easy victory. It was anything but: Murphy was finally projected as winner on Wednesday evening when he was up by only 19,000 votes over his Republican challenger out of more than 2.3 million ballots cast.

Durr said he entered the race after being denied a concealed carry permit despite having a clean record.

A post-election campaign finance report filed after this story published shows a slate of three local candidates, including Durr, spent a little over $2,300 in the past year. A previous finance report had shown only $153 spent by the candidates.

“Well, I’m a numbers guy and I’ve looked at the numbers over the years,” Durr said in an August interview with conservative commentator Elizabeth Nader. “We have a district that is 150,000 voters. Senator Sweeney has never broken 32,000 votes ... and so I felt if he can’t even get half the district, that means there’s numbers out there to be taken, and you just have to get people to come out and vote. I believe if they come out and vote, we could win,” Durr said.

Durr promises lower property taxes and the creation of a “friendly business environment.” When it comes to the Second Amendment, he states on his website that "any law or regulation by a state is a violation."

He also believes that "abortion is wrong and should be stopped" but suggests that so-called heartbeat bills – which restrict abortions to early on in a pregnancy, often before someone knows they're pregnant – offer "a path to a compromise" with Democrats.

"Not everybody has to have a lot of money to run. All they have to do is have a heart for the people, and he’s got a heart for the working people," his mother, Gloria Durr, told NBC10 Wednesday. She also shared that her husband of 63 years, Edward Durr Sr., died just two weeks ago and that her son, despite being on the campaign trail, "was right there by his dad's side throughout."

Sweeney has held the District 3 seat since 2004. It encompasses parts of Cumberland and Gloucester counties, as well as all of Salem County.

A loss also raises questions about the political power of South Jersey Democratic boss George Norcross, who has been aligned with Sweeney for decades.