'Statehood Now': US House to Hear Arguments for Making DC the 51st State

A U.S. House committee will hear arguments Monday on making Washington, D.C., the 51st state, as leaders work to gain rights for the District’s more than 700,000 residents.

D.C. residents waved 51-star flags and chanted “statehood now” at rallies Monday morning on Capitol Hill.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton are set to advocate for H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, starting at 11 a.m. before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

UPDATE: the rally has reached 1st and East Capitol Sts. Demonstrators say DC should stand for the Douglass Commonwealth. They’re calling for “51 (states) in ‘21.” pic.twitter.com/80bnUfZFn1 — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) March 22, 2021

The sun is rising, DC!



On behalf of 712,000 residents, we will demand full citizenship today at 11 am#DCStatehoodNow pic.twitter.com/OtJKZv1vpp — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) March 22, 2021

The measure has widespread Democratic support in the House, with more than 200 co-sponsors. A similar bill passed in the House last session.

The need for statehood has been particularly clear as COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to D.C. by the federal government, said Beverly Perry, a senior adviser to Bowser.

“We were shortchanged and we didn’t even have a member in the Senate to go to,” she said.

Congress will debate making D.C. the 51st state next week. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

Many Republicans oppose statehood and argue that extending Senate representation to a majority Democratic area would give Democrats a perpetual edge. The founding fathers didn’t intend for D.C. to become a state, some say.

Ahead of the hearing, American flags with 51 stars line Pennsylvania Avenue and fly along Black Lives Matter Plaza and outside the White House.

The time for statehood is now, said Perry, the adviser to the mayor.

“We’ve never been this close, and we’ve never been this ready,” she said.

Stay with NBC Washington for ongoing coverage of the statehood hearing.