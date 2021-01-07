Some Local Lawmakers Call for 25th Amendment Removal, Impeachment of Trump

After a frightening and tumultuous Wednesday that left four dead on Capitol Hill, lawmakers affirmed the Electoral College victory that will put Joe Biden in the White House later this month.

Late Wednesday and into Thursday, many legislators called for early removal of President Donald Trump, saying the mob that stormed the Capitol was spurred by Trump's speech to the crowd Wednesday and his repeated statements trying to delegitimize the election results.

Local Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon and Madeleine Dean signed onto a letter addressed to Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday night, urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment. Scanlon said Thursday she has cosponsored a resolution to bring articles of impeachment against the President.

The 25th Amendment says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

At that point, the vice president would assume the powers of acting president.

Lawmakers were escorted out of the Capitol Building Wednesday when the mob got into the building, broke glass and posed for selfies. Four people were dead after the violent disruption to the largely ceremonial step in the transition of power.

In the aftermath, here is what members of Congress from our region are saying:

Scanlon, D-PA

Rep. Donald Norcross, D-NJ

Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA

"While shocking, yesterday’s events were entirely foreseeable. They were the direct result of President Trump’s lies about the integrity of our most recent election, and his frequent incitements to violence. For weeks, the President has lied about his decisive defeat, promoting wild conspiracy theories about unsubstantiated fraud and encouraging this insurrection. But he didn’t do it alone. President Trump was aided and abetted every step of the way by a multitude of Republicans in both the House and Senate who, after four years of enabling his authoritarian tendencies, yesterday sought to invalidate the will of the very people they serve. These members of Congress, along with President Trump, are responsible for this direct assault on our democracy and on our Nation’s Capitol Building. Their collective actions and words put lives at risk, and struck at the heart of our most fundamental democratic principles.

President Trump is a threat to our domestic and national security. It is self-evident that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. I call on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing the powers of the presidency from Donald Trump. This is the quickest way to protect our domestic and national security."

Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE

In a statement Wednesday, Coons said:

"I have said repeatedly today that Donald Trump should resign immediately. If he refuses, then we must find ways to safeguard our democracy for the next 14 days and remove him from office. It’s not enough to simply ‘turn the temperature down.’"

Rep. Andy Kim, D-NJ

Kim says he supports removing the president from office.

"He’s unfit for office. He failed to condemn the attack. He even did a video where he spoke lovingly to his supporters. He's not a man in the right mindset." @RepAndyKimNJ joins others in calling for removal of @realDonaldTrump from office. https://t.co/qG13JyyklV — George Woolston (@gcwoolston) January 7, 2021

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)

Houlahan called for Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and said if that did not occur, Congress would move for impeachment.

“Should the administration fail to acknowledge the grave threat this President poses to our citizenry and should they fail remove him from office before he can do more harm, then the Congress must use the remedies that we have and likely again proceed with further Articles of Impeachment," Houlahan said in a statement.

“Finally, I am asking Congressional Leadership that we, the members of Congress, stay at the ready until we have taken appropriate actions. Our nation was pushed to the brink yesterday, and we must remain on call until we have taken all necessary actions to preserve and protect the United States of America.”

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ