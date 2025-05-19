SEPTA workers bring their funding battle to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

On the ornate steps in the rotunda of the state capitol on Tuesday, May 13, transit union members held signs that read “Transit moves us” with a heart for the “o” - and a lot on the line.

“People are scared,” said SEPTA employee John Lipscomb, who made the trip to Harrisburg along with colleagues and fellow union members. “They’re afraid, what if we don’t get the funding. If SEPTA has to cut, you know, by 50 percent, what’s going to happen to us?”

SEPTA’s interim general manager says hiring would stop first, but layoffs could happen next spring if the transit agency doesn’t get the funding it needs and falls into the death spiral it says it’s nearing. SEPTA has said it needs funding to bridge a $213 million budget deficit and stop a plan to start cutting bus routes in August and increasing fares in September.

To get the funding, which Governor Shapiro supports and put in his budget along with other transit funding, SEPTA is facing a divided legislature. Democrats control the House, which has already supported the agency’s funding asks, while Republicans control the Senate, representing a steeper challenge.

“The dollar amount that SEPTA says it needs is not achievable,” Republican Senate Leader Joe Pittman told NBC10 in an interview in his office about an hour before the rally two floors down.

Pittman said transit spending and infrastructure investment need to come together, and when it comes to SEPTA specifically, also raised concerns about fare evasion, safety, and benefits beyond Southeastern Pennsylvania.

“SEPTA needs to sharpen its pencil, they need to make sure that the local municipalities and the local governments are paying their fair share to support the service that they receive,” Pittman said. “My constituents don’t receive any benefits from the SEPTA network.”

Pittman represents a district east of Pittsburgh, a city where Pittsburgh Regional Transit is also facing what it calls a funding crisis but whose service doesn’t reach farther than Allegheney County.

On Tuesday, May 13, in Harrisburg, Transit Workers Union from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and other regions rode buses to the Capitol for a rally focused on transit funding and featuring a string of Democratic lawmakers highlighting the role SEPTA plays in transporting students, seniors and workers in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta delivered a fiery speech that eschewed political dealmaking.

“There is no reasonable person that believes you can run the commonwealth effectively while shutting down public transit, and yet they’re asking us to give an arm or a leg or cut some deal,” Kenyatta said at the rally. “There should be no deal - just fund the damn transit.”

Republican state Rep. Martina White from northeast Philadelphia was the lone Republican lawmaker to speak at the rally - making it clear she backed SEPTA funding and urging colleagues to do the same, saying the government had to work together.

“I urge every member that is standing here today to not support a state budget unless there is SEPTA funding in it,” said White.

With a budget due by the end of June, some lawmakers have put forward ideas for SEPTA and how to fund it. Democratic senators Nikil Saval and Lindsey Williams are proposing a fee on ride companies such as Uber and Lyft, along with an increase in the rental car fee. Republican House Leader Jesse Topper has proposed privatizing SEPTA’s busing with a public-private partnership.

“I think it’s time to look outside the box because continuing the way we’ve been doing it, fighting for money that may or may not be there into the future, doesn’t seem to be working very well,” Topper said in an interview in Harrisburg.

Asked about the suggestion to privatize buses, SEPTA interim general manager Scott Sauer pointed to the agency’s history.

“SEPTA was created by the general assembly as a response to bankrupt private transporation providers,” Sauer said in an interview just after the rotunda rally wrapped up. “So we are what we are because the private sector could not do what we do.”

Sauer also said SEPTA is looking at privatizing some things and expressed openness to ideas.

“We’re wiling to look at everything,” he said.

But Sauer did say SEPTA would hold firm on the dollar figure it says it needs, and that the Republican leader called “not achievable.” Asked when SEPTA would start asking for less:

“Never,” Sauer said. “We’re not going to ask for less, the only way we provide less is to provide less service.”

