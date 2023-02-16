John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman Hospitalized for Clinical Depression, His Office Says

The Pennsylvania Democrat's office says he 'is getting the care he needs'

Quinn Glabicki | Reuters

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed Medical Center to be treated for clinical depression.

The first-term Pennsylvania Democrat's Senate office said he checked himself into the Washington, D.C., facility Wednesday night.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," his office said in a Thursday news release.

"On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed," his office wrote. "John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.

“After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

This latest health situation for Fetterman comes on the heels of him being hospitalized just days earlier. He underwent testing last week after feeling light-headed.

During last year's campaign, Fetterman suffered a stroke.

Following the announcement, fellow Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said he was proud of his fellow Democrat, adding in a Twitter post "for getting the help he needs and for publicly acknowledging his challenges to break down the stigma for others."

This story is developing and will be updated.

