1st Transgender State Senator in U.S. Sworn in Tuesday in Delaware

A former White House intern who previously made history by becoming the first transgender speaker at a major political party's presidential convention when she spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention is once again blazing a new trail for equality.

Sarah McBride was sworn in on Tuesday to the Delaware State Senate, becoming the highest-ranking elected official in the United States. At least four others have been elected state representatives in state legislatures, but McBride is the first state senator.

"It's certainly been a whirlwind," McBride told NBC10's @Issue shortly after her election victory in November. "But I'm excited to get to work. It's been wonderful hearing from so many neighbors, so many Delawareans, who are excited about the prospects for progress before us.

She said her goal is to serve all Delawareans, and those constituents in the 1st Senate District, which consists of the northernmost part of the state near its border with Pennsylvania.

"I didn't run to make history or to make headlines, I ran to make a difference in my community," McBride told NBC10 last year. Her top initial priorities are "health care for every Delawarean and good paying jobs with paid family and medical leave."

McBride started her four-year Senate term on Nov. 4, the day after the election last year. But she officially took office Tuesday and is now able to take part and vote in Senate session.

Before running for office, McBride worked as the national press secretary for Human Rights Watch and on Democratic political campaigns.

"Let 2021 be a year of healing, progress, and joy. I'm hopeful that 2021 holds the bridge to the other side of this crisis and to a world where I can safely hug my nieces and nephews and spend time with friends and neighbors," McBride told NBC10 for a feature on what lies ahead in the new year.