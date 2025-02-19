Republican lawmaker questions citizenship status of Latino county official at public meeting

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., questioned the citizenship status of an elected county official in New York during a discussion about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a public meeting Tuesday.

The remark by Lawler came after José Alvarado, the vice chair of Westchester County’s Board of Legislators, asked the congressman what documentation people should be expected to produce if they are stopped by ICE.

“I’m speaking to you, Mr. Lawler — somebody that looks like me, right, is approached by ICE. What would your immediate expectation would be for me to do? What should I carry on me to demonstrate that this immigrant is the vice chairman of this board?” Alvarado, a Democrat, asked.

Lawler said he should cooperate if that were to happen, before suggesting Alvarado might not be a citizen.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“Well, like every other person that is engaged by law enforcement, if you are asked for information, cooperate. I wouldn’t expect you as a — I don’t know. I assume you’re a citizen. Maybe you’re not. Maybe you are,” Lawler said during the board's weekly meeting.

Some attendees laughed, while one person could be heard calling Lawler's comments “unbelievable,” to which Lawler responded, “Well, you’re telling me about ICE approaching you.”

Alvarado then told Lawler that he was in fact a citizen, and that he would not be able to serve in his elected position on the board if he weren't.

“I didn’t realize that you didn’t know that in order to be elected, you have to be a citizen," Alvarado said. "In order to vote, you have to be a citizen.”

A few minutes later, Lawler said his point was that Alvarado, like anyone who might be approached by ICE, should provide the documentation officers sought.

“Back to your previous comment. Yes, I understand, obviously, to vote, you have to be a citizen. Yes, I understand to hold office, you have to be a citizen. Your question was specific to what papers you should show as an immigrant. My point to you was, like everyone else who is a citizen, if you are encountered by law enforcement and they ask you for documentation, you provide it. That’s it,” Lawler said.

ICE and President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, are making a push for an immigration crackdown in New York. Earlier this month, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a Justice Department lawsuit against New York and several of its leaders over the state’s immigration policies.

A spokesperson for Lawler defended the congressman’s remarks in an email.

“Congressman Lawler was simply making the point that people in this country, legally and obeying the law, have nothing to fear from ICE,” Nate Soule said. “The reality is that Democrats can’t win this argument on the merits, so all they have left is character assassination and lies. The Democrats’ defense of sanctuary city, county, and state policies was roundly rejected in the last election — including by the Hispanic community, who overwhelmingly moved toward Republicans.”

Alvarado's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

In 2001, Alvarado became Westchester County’s first Latino legislator. He has served on the Board of Legislators for eight nonconsecutive terms and was elected vice chairman in January 2024, according to the board’s website.

Lawler has represented New York's 17th Congressional District since 2023. He won re-election last year, beating Democratic opponent Mondaire Jones by more than 6 percentage points.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: