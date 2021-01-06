State Capitols

Protesters Gather Outside State Capitols Nationwide as Chaos Sweeps Congress

“I stand for election integrity and the democratic process. I will not tolerate violence and civil disorder," the Texas attorney general said

US President Donald Trumps supporters attempt to enter the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021.
Capitol buildings in multiple states were shut down or security around them was bolstered Wednesday in response to local protests and the chaos around Capitol Hill in Washington, NBC News reports.

Precautionary measures were taken in Georgia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah, Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Colorado and California.

Meanwhile, rioters invaded Congress, roaming Senate halls and occupying lawmakers' offices, escalating from protests over the Electoral College vote affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — a Republican who recently earned the ire of the president — and senior members of his staff were evacuated from the state Capitol building Wednesday.

Meanwhile, New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah and Texas closed their state legislative buildings and, in some cases evacuated the employees, as demonstrations grew in support of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly made baseless claims challenging the legitimacy of the election results.

