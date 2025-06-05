The Trump Administration

Live updates: Trump issues US travel ban on a dozen countries, effective as early as next week

In a return of one of the most controversial policies of his first term, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday banning nationals from a dozen countries.

By NBC Staff

  • The ban includes countries such as Afghanistan, Haiti and the Republic of Congo, from entering the United States.
  • The travel restrictions are set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET Monday.
  • Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela are under partial travel restrictions.
  • Trump said he's ordering his Justice Department to investigate former President Joe Biden's use of an autopen to sign pardons and other documents.

Trump framed the new restrictions, which primarily target African and Asian countries, as necessary to fortify national security and combat terrorism. Follow along for live updates.

