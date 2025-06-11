The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump administration
Live updates: Federal appeals court allows Trump tariffs to stand while appeals proceed

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extends a similar ruling it made after another federal court struck down the tariffs May 28, saying Trump had overstepped his authority.

By NBC Staff

Trump avisa que si hay protestas contra su desfile militar enfrentarán una "gran fuerza"
EFE

  • The Trump administration told immigration judges to dismiss cases in a tactic to speed up arrests.
  • Elon Musk says he now "regrets" some of his social media posts about Trump after major fallout.
  • May's inflation report is expected to provide the most definitive look yet at whether U.S. companies are passing the cost of higher import duties on to customers.
  • The U.S. and China have reached an agreement on trade, representatives from both sides said after a second day of high-level talks in London.

A federal appeals court agreed Tuesday to let the government keep collecting President Donald Trump’s sweeping import taxes while challenges to his signature trade policy continue on appeal. Follow along for live updates.

