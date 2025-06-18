The Trump Administration

Live updates: Trump considers U.S. strike as Iran's supreme leader vows ‘no mercy' on Israel

President Donald Trump demanded Iran's “unconditional surrender” and said “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.” 

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have raised the idea of assassinating Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Trump saying that he was "an easy target."
  • Intense Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s capital early Wednesday after it issued a warning about a new area it could target.
  • An Iranian official warned Wednesday that that any U.S. intervention in the conflict would risk “all-out war.”
  • Conservative and progressive lawmakers want to force a vote on a resolution to require the administration to seek congressional approval before going to war in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump is weighing a variety of options when it comes to Iran, as its conflict with Israel enters its sixth day. Follow along for live updates.

