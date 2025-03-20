The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Live updates: Trump signs executive order aimed at shuttering the Education Department

President Trump has signed an executive order that will begin the dismantling of the Department of Education, though the department cannot officially be shut down without an act of Congress

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump signed an executive order that sets in motion the dismantling and eventual shuttering of the Education Department. Officially closing the department would require an act of Congress.
  • A federal judge blasted the Justice Department’s latest response to his demand for more information about deportation flights that were carried out under a wartime law known as the Alien Enemies Act, calling it “woefully insufficient.”
  • A federal judge in Maryland blocked DOGE from accessing Social Security Administration records. In a blistering ruling, U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander said DOGE is “essentially engaged in a fishing expedition" at the agency "in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion.” 

President Donald Trump signed an executive order beginning the shuttering of the Education Department Thursday afternoon. Follow live updates below.

