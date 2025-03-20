Live updates: Trump signs executive order aimed at shuttering the Education Department

What to Know
- President Donald Trump signed an executive order that sets in motion the dismantling and eventual shuttering of the Education Department. Officially closing the department would require an act of Congress.
- A federal judge blasted the Justice Department’s latest response to his demand for more information about deportation flights that were carried out under a wartime law known as the Alien Enemies Act, calling it “woefully insufficient.”
- A federal judge in Maryland blocked DOGE from accessing Social Security Administration records. In a blistering ruling, U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander said DOGE is “essentially engaged in a fishing expedition" at the agency "in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion.”
President Donald Trump signed an executive order beginning the shuttering of the Education Department Thursday afternoon. Follow live updates below.