Live updates: Trump and Musk feud explodes online and turns personal

The world's most powerful man and its richest man are lobbing threats and insults on their rival social media platforms, sparked by disagreements over Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump said he is "very disappointed" in Elon Musk for his criticisms of the Republican policy bill, which includes many of the administration's priorities.
  • In a tirade of over two dozen social media posts, Musk fired back and claimed that Trump "would have lost the election" without his help. 
  • Trump’s proclamation restricting entry into the United States for nationals from a patchwork of 19 countries revives one of his most controversial policies from his first term and targets many of the same countries.

The world's most powerful man and its richest man are lobbing threats and insults on their rival social media platforms, sparked by disagreements over Trump's "big, beautiful bill." Follow along for live updates.

