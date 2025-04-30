Live updates: Trump's tariffs give rise to a turbulent economy

The Trump Administration

To this day, Trump’s tariffs plan continues to evolve.

  • China's manufacturing activity fell more than expected to a near two-year low, sliding into contractionary territory in April as the escalating trade war with the U.S. hurts bilateral trade.
  • Trump softened some of the tariffs on cars and auto parts during a speech marking the first 100 days of his second term.
  • The Senate confirmed former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., as the U.S. ambassador to China, a position he will take on amid rising tensions between the two countries over escalating tariffs.

President Donald Trump softened some of the tariffs on cars and auto parts during a speech marking the first 100 days of his second term. Follow along for live updates.

