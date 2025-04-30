Live updates: Trump's tariffs give rise to a turbulent economy

What to Know China's manufacturing activity fell more than expected to a near two-year low, sliding into contractionary territory in April as the escalating trade war with the U.S. hurts bilateral trade.

Trump softened some of the tariffs on cars and auto parts during a speech marking the first 100 days of his second term.

The Senate confirmed former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., as the U.S. ambassador to China, a position he will take on amid rising tensions between the two countries over escalating tariffs.

