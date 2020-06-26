The Trump Administration

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare Amid Pandemic, Recession

The move comes after Trump confirmed his administration would continue to press for its elimination, ignoring warnings about the risk of voter backlash

In this June 25, 2015, file photo, supporters of the Affordable Care Act hold up signs as the opinion for health care is reported outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to wipe out Obamacare, arguing that the individual mandate is unconstitutional and that the rest of the law must be struck down with it.

The late-night brief, filed Thursday in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, carries major implications for the presidential election. If the justices agree, it would cost an estimated 20 million Americans their insurance coverage and nullify protections for pre-existing conditions.

Health care is a top issue for voters in surveys, and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden — the vice president when Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, was signed into law — has made it a high priority to protect and enhance it if elected.

