Live updates: Hegseth defends U.S. strikes on Iran, scolds press for reporting early intel assessment of damage

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other military officials plan to hold a news conference at 8 a.m. ET to respond to the leaked intelligence report about the strikes in Iran.

By NBC Staff

Washington, DC – April 10 : President Donald J Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted U.S. strikes delivered a crushing blow to Iran’s nuclear program.
  • The Defense Intelligence Agency said a leaked Iran assessment is not a final conclusion and that the authors had low confidence in their findings.
  • Trump officials to give first classified briefing to Congress on Iran strikes
  • Trump will hold an event at the White House on Thursday afternoon to urge the Senate to pass his massive tax and spending cuts package before a Fourth of July deadline.

Thursday's news conference comes ahead of a classified briefing with Senators and top national security officials as many question President Donald Trump's decision to bomb three Iranian nuclear sites — and whether those strikes were ultimately successful. Follow along for live updates.

