‘Here Is the Check:’ Trump’s Press Secretary Shows Off President’s Check, Bank Info and All

President Donald Trump's administration has made a show of donating his quarterly salary since he took office, but Friday's big reveal went a little too far, NBCNews reports.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany kicked off the press briefing by announcing that Trump would donate $100,000 to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop new therapies for treating and preventing coronavirus.

"Here is the check," she said before holding up what appeared to be a real Capital One check bearing personal details such as his Mar-a-Lago resort address in Florida as well as his accounting and routing numbers.

