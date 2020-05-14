President Donald Trump will visit the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday to tour a distribution center of medical and surgical products for health care facilities, including personal protective equipment in the fight against the coronavirus.

Trump's visit is to a warehouse of Virginia-based Owens and Minor in Allentown. The White House said he will also deliver remarks during the afternoon visit.

Looking forward to being in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. I love the State, and for very good reason! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

It is Trump's second visit to Pennsylvania this year after appearing a town hall-style event hosted by Fox News at the Scranton Cultural Center in March.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes are perhaps this year's premier electoral prize state after Trump’s unexpected win in Pennsylvania in 2016 helped pave his way to the White House.

Trump did particularly well in the Allentown area, a politically moderate area where Trump flipped nearby Northampton County into his win column.

The Republican president made five visits to Pennsylvania last year, including two to western Pennsylvania where he talked up the region’s booming natural gas industry.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by about 44,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.

In backing Trump, Pennsylvania went Republican in a presidential contest for the first time since 1988 as part of the Democratic Party’s “blue wall” of industrial states that Trump flipped, along with Michigan and Wisconsin.