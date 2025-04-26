Battleground Politics

2 Democrats, 2 Republicans debate President Trump's first 100 days

Two Democrats and two Republicans with ties to the Philadelphia area debate President Donald Trump's first 100 days

As President Donald Trump nears the 100-day mark in his second presidency, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk assembled a panel of two Democrats and two Republicans from the Philadelphia region to discuss the administration’s first 100 days. Former Philadelphia councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, former U.S. Representative Patrick Murphy, Broad + Liberty columnist Guy Ciarrocchi and Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran debated a wide range of issues, including the president’s tariffs, ICE, immigration and working across the political aisle. 

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

00:40 -- Introducing our panel

1:05 -- Overall reactions to Trump's first 100 days

2:48 - Trump's tariffs

4:41 -- "Organized chaos"

7:14 - Trump's impact on local law enforcement

10:25 -- ICE and immigration

13:45 - Democratic reaction to Trump

15:39 -- Republican messaging under Trump

18:33 -- Debate over Trump's willingness to work with Democrats

