2 Democrats, 2 Republicans debate President Trump's first 100 days

As President Donald Trump nears the 100-day mark in his second presidency, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk assembled a panel of two Democrats and two Republicans from the Philadelphia region to discuss the administration’s first 100 days. Former Philadelphia councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, former U.S. Representative Patrick Murphy, Broad + Liberty columnist Guy Ciarrocchi and Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran debated a wide range of issues, including the president’s tariffs, ICE, immigration and working across the political aisle.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

00:40 -- Introducing our panel

1:05 -- Overall reactions to Trump's first 100 days

2:48 - Trump's tariffs

4:41 -- "Organized chaos"

7:14 - Trump's impact on local law enforcement

10:25 -- ICE and immigration

13:45 - Democratic reaction to Trump

15:39 -- Republican messaging under Trump

18:33 -- Debate over Trump's willingness to work with Democrats

