Pennsylvania

‘Services would be cut': Postal workers in Philly, around region rally against agency changes

Postal workers around the country rallied on March 23, 2025, to 'fight like hell' to keep the federal agency public and independent

By Matt DeLucia and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Postal workers around the country and right here in the greater Philadelphia region rallied this weekend to speak out against proposed changes to the U.S. Postal Service that would change the historic agency.

Wearing “fight like hell” T-shirts and holding signs saying “keep the post office public” and “U.S. Mail Not for Sale,” postal workers rallied in Northeast Philadelphia’s Torresdale neighborhood Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

It was just one of several such day of action rallies around the region -- including ones in Bethlehem in the Lehigh Valley, Collingswood, in South Jersey, and Newark, Delaware – staged by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

The demonstrations are in response to Republican President Donald Trump’s comments about putting the Postal Service under Commerce Department control.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The president argues that would help the agency run more efficiently.

Trump administration Feb 21

Trump says he may take control of the US Postal Service. Here's what to know

News Feb 19

US Postal Service head DeJoy to step down after 5 years marked by pandemic, losses and cost cuts

Trump administration Mar 14

USPS agrees to work with DOGE on reform, planning to cut 10,000 workers

The letter carriers’ union worries about the loss of jobs and also how changes to the USPS would impact small businesses and residents - everywhere.

“A lot of services would be cut, particularly in rural areas,” Eric Jackson, of NALC Branch 75, said. “We have a thing called universal delivery, so we’re required to deliver to every address across the country. If this is dismantled, then that wouldn’t be guaranteed.”

So far, the Trump administration has not made any definitive actions about the future of the postal service. Any changes to the USPS would require an act of Congress to go into action.

For now, the agency – which was started in Philadelphia by the first Postmaster General Ben Franklin – continues to operate independently.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us