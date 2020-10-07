New Jersey

Postal Employee Accused of Dumping Mail, Including NJ Ballots

By The Associated Press

A postal employee in New Jersey dumped more than 1,800 pieces of mail, including 99 ballots for the upcoming election, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny, faced arraignment later in the day on charges of delay, secretion or detention of mail and obstruction of mail. It was not known if he had retained a lawyer.

The approximately 1,875 pieces of discarded mail was recovered from trash dumpsters in North Arlington and West Orange on Oct. 2, and Oct. 5., prosecutors said. It had been scheduled to be delivered to addresses on certain postal routes in Orange and West Orange.

In addition to the election ballots for residents in West Orange, prosecutors said 276 campaign flyers from candidates for the West Orange Council and for the school board also were recovered.

Prosecutors said Beauchene was the only mail carrier assigned to deliver to the addresses on the delivery dates.

The recovered mail was placed back into the mail stream for delivery.

