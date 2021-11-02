Polls Close on Elections in NJ, Pa. for Governor, Philly District Attorney

The polls have closed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in off-year elections that will determine the next governor in the Garden State and whether Philadelphia's progressive district attorney is elected to a second term.

A lawsuit filed by the ACLU in New Jersey requested that polls stay open till 9:30 p.m. because of technical issues earlier in the day, but a judge declined to extend the polling hours.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Other races on the ballot today, including a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, were also prominent in an election cycle that built up anticipation for next year's midterms. The 2022 election will determine control of Congress for the final two years of President Biden's term.

Here is a look at the big races that were on top of voters' minds this year, including live results as they come in.

Will New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Win a Second Term?

Incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy is attempting to become the first Democrat to win re-election as New Jersey governor since former Gov. Brendan Byrne did it in 1977. He faced Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, in a race that as usual for the Garden State revolves around property taxes and the economy.

The race tightened slightly in the closing weeks, as it usually does in New Jersey, but Murphy held a commanding lead in two statewide polls released last week. The variable in the race? 1 in 3 registered voters in New Jersey are unaffiliated with political parties, though registered Democrats do outnumber Republicans by about 1 million.

New Jersey Governor % reporting

Will Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner Be Elected to a Second Term?

One of the darlings of the Democratic Party's progressive wing, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, faced Republican challenger Charles Peruto Jr. in the only contested citywide race on the ballot.

Krasner easily won the Democratic primary earlier this year, despite opposition from the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police union. In a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-to-1, Krasner is expected to win even without a large voter turnout.

Philadelphia District Attorney % reporting

Philadelphia voters also got to make decisions on four important ballot questions. Here is a primer on those questions.

Will a Republican or Democrat Be Elected to the Open Pennsylvania Supreme Court Seat?

One of the seven seats on Pennsylvania's highest state court was open, with the retirement of a justice this year. Judicial elections in Pennsylvania are partisan, which means that candidates are affiliated with political parties.

Republican Kevin Brobson and Democrat Marie McLaughlin, both lower court judges in Pennsylvania, were nominated by their parties to replace the retiring Republican justice. Both raised a good chunk of money and have had their campaigns aided with advertising bought by outside groups.

The high court has in recent years taken on voters' rights issues, including important rulings on mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election and a redistricting decision before the last congressional midterm election in 2018.

PA Supreme Court Justice % reporting

The political makeup of the court is currently five Democrats and two Republicans, including the retiring Republican justice. That means that it will remain a Democratic majority whether Brobson or McLaughlin win.

What Are Other Important Races in NJ & Pennsylvania on Nov. 2 Election Day?

Municipal elections, meaning races for mayor, local councils and school boards, were also on ballots across the Philadelphia region. There are also some special elections for vacant state legislative seats in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Here are live results for the races on ballots across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.