Philly's last Republicans: City commissioner speaks on the future of the GOP, 2024 election

While Democrats are the dominant party in Philadelphia, historically Republicans have had two at-large city council seats that were reserved for the non-majority party. That changed however after the Working Families Party won both of those seats in the city’s recent General Election.

In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk spoke with City Commissioner Seth Bluestein – one of the only elected Republicans left in Philly city government – about his party’s dwindling presence in City Hall, the future of the GOP and how he’s preparing for another presidential election year.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

:53 – How does it feel to be one of two Republicans left in Philly’s city government?

2:35 – Can a third party contribute to Philly bipartisanship?

3:18 – Why couldn’t Republicans get the two non-majority city council seats?

5:09 – How can Republicans in the Philly area move forward in 2024?

7:10 – Is it worth it for Republican candidates to compete in Philly?

8:00 – Will changing Republican leadership in Philly make a difference?

8:45 – How much of a factor is Donald Trump in the Philly area?

9:30 – Was the GOP’s push for mail-in voting too little too late?

11:55 – Preparing for the potential spotlight on Philly during the 2024 Election

14:28 – Has Seth Bluestein’s experience in 2020 helped prepare him for 2024?

15:30 – Thoughts on potential GOP presidential candidates

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts:

Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube