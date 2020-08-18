Deadline Passes for Philly Homelessness Protest Camps to Move Out

City officials told people in two camps in Philadelphia, one of them on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, to leave by Tuesday morning, saying they believe further negotiations with leaders of the homelessness protest would be fruitless. Advocates weren't ready to leave.

The city posted a notice Monday saying people at the parkway and Ridge Avenue camps needed to pack up and leave by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

About 30 minutes ahead of the deadline, people could be seen preparing for a confrontation and to barricade themselves, if needed. They gathered under a "Housing Now" banner.

About 30 minutes from when the city says they’re shutting down encampments.



Here on the parkway I’m seeing advocates setting up barriers and carrying wooden planks ahead of the expected arrival from officials. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/usQK2V7rwZ — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) August 18, 2020

As of 9 a.m., tents remained along the parkway and it didn't appear the City or police were pushing anyone off the parkway.

A little after 9. Activists standing by ready for any activity. No sign of police or city workers yet. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/tnuWfj2dXt — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) August 18, 2020

The tent camp on a baseball field on the parkway, which began on June 10 and grew to an estimated 100 to 150 people, was originally slated to be closed in July, but the mayor postponed the action in hopes of reaching a resolution.

Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday, however, that after weeks of face-to-face discussions he had concluded that further negotiations would do no good. He said camp leaders' demands keep shifting, and some of their demands are out of the city's control or unachievable in the time they demand.

NBC10's Mitch Blacher speaks with Indigo Vaughan about the homeless encampment along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia has ordered all residents of the camp to vacate by July 17.

City officials said they had agreed to support some options, such as a temporary encampment elsewhere if supported by residents and their elected council member, a “tiny house" village, new housing and a community land trust. Officials also said shelter, safe haven and treatment beds are available as well as COVID-19 prevention spaces.

Philadelphia Housing Action — the coalition of groups that organized the encampment — said it was conceived as a form of political protest over city policies toward the homeless and the lack of low-income housing in the city.

Organizer Jennifer Bennetch called the decision to shutter the encampment “disheartening and disturbing.” She strongly contested the charge of shifting demands, saying “Our demands have always been the same. These are the demands I’ve had as an activist for four years: getting people housed,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.