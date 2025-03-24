Battleground Politics

Philly Congressman Dwight Evans on road to recovery months after stroke

Months after suffering a stroke, Philadelphia Congressman Dwight Evans is serving a new term in congress

Longtime Philadelphia Congressman Dwight Evans announced last May that he had suffered a stroke. Recovery and rehab for Evans lasted for months. He’s now back serving a new term in congress. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Evans spoke with Lauren Mayk about his recovery, politics today and what’s next for his career.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode:

00:37 – How Rep. Evans is doing months after stroke

6:43 – Rep. Evans on Mayor Parker, Gov. Shapiro

8:30 – Concerns over federal funding

11:25 – Democrats and their constituents

16:05 – Rep. Evans’ future

