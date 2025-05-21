Philly ballot questions: Voters OK efforts on homelessness, housing, prison oversight

Along with being tasked with electing a Democratic candidate for Philadelphia District Attorney in the upcoming November elections -- which, incumbent Larry Krasner won -- and participate in a number of judicial elections, voters in Philadelphia were also asked to provide input on three ballot questions.

The questions involved three separate topics -- creating an Office of Homeless Services Ombudsperson to help the city manage services for unhoused residents, increasing funding in the city's housing fund to help provide more affordable housing for families throughout Philadelphia and creating a community board and an office to oversee Philly's prisons.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Philly voters approved all three items.

An image from Vote.Phila.Gov showing the unofficial results of voter responses to the three ballot questions that Philadelphia voters were asked. (Via Vote.Phila.Gov)

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The first question read: "Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Office of Homeless Services Ombudsperson to assist residents experiencing homelessness, help provide fair access to essential resources, improve quality of life in the shelter system, investigate client complaints, and provide oversight and recommendations to the City’s providers of homeless services?”

This measure was approved by 84% of Philadelphia voters, according to unofficial results from the Philadelphia City Commissioners.

The second question: “Should the Home Rule Charter be amended to increase the minimum amount that must be appropriated for spending on Housing Trust Fund purposes in the City’s operating budget each year?”

Here, more than 74% of voters supported increasing funding to the city's Housing Trust Fund.

And, the final question: “Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of an independent Philadelphia Prison Community Oversight Board and Office of Prison Oversight and to further authorize City Council to determine the composition, powers and duties of the Board and Office?”

And, in this case, over 76% of Philadelphia voters approved the creation of both this independent community oversight board as well as the creation of an Office of Prison Oversight.