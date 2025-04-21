Philly Sheriff Rochelle Bilal responds to calls for her office to be abolished

The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office has recently been under scrutiny. The watchdog group Committee of Seventy has called for the elected office to be abolished. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk has a reaction from Sheriff Rochelle Bilal who also discusses security at the courts, real estate sales, spending and more.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

00:36 – Response to calls to get rid of sheriff’s office

3:19 – How deputies feel about calls for the office to be abolished

4:28 – Concerns over court security and staffing

7:35 – Court order on staffing report

9:37 – Amount of deputies needed

10:44 – What Sheriff Bilal is asking for in the budget

12:49 – Amount of time it takes to get deeds

16:07 – Philly housing plan and property

17:28 – Response to criticism

19:19 – Office finances

