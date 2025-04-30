Pennsylvania voters react to Trump's first 100 days in office

Pennsylvania voters helped President Donald Trump win the White House in 2024. As he marked 100 days in office, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk checked in with voters in the battleground state. She talked to voters – those who supported him and those who did not – about what’s happened so far and what these first 100 days have been like for them. Her conversations also include federal workers who have been impacted by cuts to the federal workforce.
Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:
1st Interview: Pam Barnes
00:38 – Trump’s campaign promises
1:46 – DOGE
2:54 – Tariffs
3:53 – 2nd Trump administration compared to first
2nd Interview: Jody Della Barba
5:58 – Thoughts on Trump
7:00 – Immigration
8:36 – Economy and tariffs
3rd Interview: Jay Smith
10:57 – Reaction to being placed on administrative leave
13:35 – Thoughts on Trump
14:57 – What he wanted Trump to do
17:48 – Prices
4th Interview: Renata Thakurdyal
18:32 – Reaction to being placed on administrative leave
19:52 – Trump’s impact on her life
21:55 – Voting for a third-party candidate
5th Interview: Ian Callaghan-Kenna
24:55 – Thoughts on Trump
27:05 – Student financial aid, college deportations
29:03 – How Democrats are reacting to Trump
30:24 – Trump’s economic impact
6th Interview: Mikal Ellis
36:18 – Whether or not Ellis voted
38:38 – What both parties need to do to earn his vote
7th Interview: Brian Rudnick
39:05 – Rudnick’s anti-Trump sign
