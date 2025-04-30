Pennsylvania voters react to Trump's first 100 days in office

Pennsylvania voters helped President Donald Trump win the White House in 2024. As he marked 100 days in office, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk checked in with voters in the battleground state. She talked to voters – those who supported him and those who did not – about what’s happened so far and what these first 100 days have been like for them. Her conversations also include federal workers who have been impacted by cuts to the federal workforce.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

1st Interview: Pam Barnes

00:38 – Trump’s campaign promises

1:46 – DOGE

2:54 – Tariffs

3:53 – 2nd Trump administration compared to first

2nd Interview: Jody Della Barba

5:58 – Thoughts on Trump

7:00 – Immigration

8:36 – Economy and tariffs

3rd Interview: Jay Smith

10:57 – Reaction to being placed on administrative leave

13:35 – Thoughts on Trump

14:57 – What he wanted Trump to do

17:48 – Prices

4th Interview: Renata Thakurdyal

18:32 – Reaction to being placed on administrative leave

19:52 – Trump’s impact on her life

21:55 – Voting for a third-party candidate

5th Interview: Ian Callaghan-Kenna

24:55 – Thoughts on Trump

27:05 – Student financial aid, college deportations

29:03 – How Democrats are reacting to Trump

30:24 – Trump’s economic impact

6th Interview: Mikal Ellis

36:18 – Whether or not Ellis voted

38:38 – What both parties need to do to earn his vote

7th Interview: Brian Rudnick

39:05 – Rudnick’s anti-Trump sign

