What to Know Pennsylvania's representation in Congress will fall from 18 U.S. House members to 17, starting with the 2022 elections.

In the 1990s, Pennsylvania had 21 U.S. House seats. That number decreased to 19 after the 2000 Census. It decreased again to 18 in 2010.

The decrease is due to the state's population failing to keep up with the rest of the country's. It means that Pennsylvania could see less federal funding for many different programs, like Medicaid and transportation.

For Pennsylvania, the official word that its population growth continues to lag behind the nation’s marks the 10th consecutive decade the Keystone State has lost clout in Congress and presidential contests.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state has become one of the most important presidential battlegrounds but will have one fewer electoral vote to offer candidates in the next election — from 20 to 19 — and it will have one less representative in the U.S. House.

The U.S. Census confirmed Pennsylvania's loss of a seat Monday, but had yet to release figures on how Pennsylvania's population changed from 2010 to last year.

The lagging population growth relative to other states also could mean the state will see a reduced share of federal money for Medicaid, social programs and infrastructure.

That's particularly bad news for the state's growing transportation needs amid a deepening stalemate over financing its highways and public transit.