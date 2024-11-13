What to Know Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives have turned to a lawmaker from rural Bedford County to be their floor leader for the coming two-year session.

Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives chose a member from rural Bedford County on Tuesday to be their floor leader for the coming two-year session.

The House Republican caucus voted behind closed doors for five-term Rep. Jesse Topper to head their 101-seat minority in 2025-26.

Topper, whose district also extends into Fulton County, is currently the ranking Republican on the Education Committee. He was homeschooled as a child and attended Frostburg State University in Maryland.

Rank-and-file caucus member Rep. Tim Bonner of Mercer County said after the vote that Topper's strengths include a strong institutional memory, knowledge of the issues and effective communication skills.

Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County, who was speaker for more than two years until 2022, did not seek a return to the caucus' top leadership post.

Rep. Jim Struzzi of Indiana County defeated Rep. Seth Grove of York County to take over as the ranking Republican on the Appropriations Committee.

Democrats regained the House majority two years ago by a single seat after more than a decade in the minority. No districts flipped in last week's election, so the House will return to session in January with a 102-101 Democratic margin.

Democratic lawmakers reelected Majority Leader Matt Bradford of Montgomery County and Appropriations Chairman Jordan Harris of Philadelphia. Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia is in line to return as speaker.