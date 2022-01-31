Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania High Court May Step in to House Districts Case

Pennsylvania’s highest court is signaling that it may get involved in the process of redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional district boundaries.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pennsylvania's highest court signaled Monday that it may get involved in the process of redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional districts boundaries, as the state runs up against the primary schedule to adjust the boundaries to account for a decade of demographic shifts.

The state Supreme Court, in a 5-2 decision, put a hold on a lower court's consideration of proposals for a new map and said it would hear arguments on whether to exercise its authority over the process.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Democrats had asked the court to exercise its “extraordinary jurisdiction” in the matter.

A Commonwealth Court judge, Patricia McCullough, has held three days of hearings on competing proposals for new district boundaries submitted to the court after Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers deadlocked.

More than a dozen were submitted by Republican lawmakers, Democratic lawmakers, Wolf, partisan groups and good-government groups.

However, Democrats had argued that McCullough — a Republican — should not issue an order adopting a particular map that she selects.

Rather, they said she should merely provide a recommendation to the state Supreme Court of a map to adopt.

Politics

decision 2022 1 hour ago

Why This Year's U.S. House Races in Pa., NJ Matter So Much

Pennsylvania Jan 30

Pennsylvania Democrats Deadlock on Endorsing in Senate Race

In 1992, when lawmakers deadlocked, the state Supreme Court named a Commonwealth Court judge to be a “special master” who then held hearings and provided a recommendation to the high court.

A 5-2 Democratic majority sits on the state Supreme Court.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaHARRISBURG
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us