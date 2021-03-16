HARRISBURG

Pa. Capitol Building Reopening to the Public With COVID Safety Measures in Place

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Pennsylvania’s Capitol will reopen to the public for the first time since December.
  • Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Tuesday that the Capitol in Harrisburg will open March 22 with social distancing requirements, no events scheduled inside and a stepped-up police presence following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
  • The Capitol was closed to the public Dec. 10 because of a post-Thanksgiving spike in coronavirus cases.

Pennsylvania's Capitol will reopen to the public this month for the first time since December, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said Tuesday, albeit with social-distancing requirements, no events scheduled inside and a stepped-up police presence following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The building will reopen March 22, the Department of General Services said.

Visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing, while the Capitol Police will maintain increased patrols by officers and members of a special response team.

Politics

politics 2 hours ago

Voter Outreach Led to Big Drop in Rejected Mail Ballots, Analysis Finds

Delaware County 7 hours ago

President Biden to Tout Coronavirus Relief Plan in Delaware County

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Still, no events will be scheduled inside the Capitol for the time being. Outdoor events on Capitol grounds must follow orders to help stop the spread of the virus, the department said.

The Capitol was closed to the public Dec. 10 amid new restrictions because of a post-Thanksgiving spike in cases.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HARRISBURGPennsylvaniacoronavirusTom Wolfcoronavirus in pennsylvania
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us