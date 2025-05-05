The 2025 primary election in Pennsylvania is on Tuesday, May 20.

Ahead of Republicans and Democrats picking candidates for local offices, voters will need to check their registration status, request a mail-in ballot if they choose and familiarize themselves with the issues.

These are the key dates to know and races to watch in the Philadelphia region:

When's the 2025 Pennsylvania Primary voter registration deadline?

Check your voter registration.

The last day to register to vote or switch parties to vote in the Tuesday, May 20, primary is Monday, May 5, 2025.

Pennsylvania doesn't have open primaries, so you must be registered to the party which you would like to pick a candidate for. The closed primary means Democrats can't vote in Republican primaries and vice versa and independents can vote in primaries for either major party.

All voters, however can vote on ballot questions, constitutional amendments and any special elections that may be on the ballot.

Click here for details on getting registered to vote in Pennsylvania.

When is the last day to ask for a mail-in ballot for the May 20, 2025 primary election?

"In Pennsylvania, registered voters can request either a no-excuse mail-in ballot or an absentee ballot," Pa.gov says.

You don't need to explain why you want a mail-in ballot, state election officials say.

An absentee ballot on the other hand is for people who are out of the municipality of have a disability or illness that prevents them from getting to their polling place on election day.

You county election office must get your mail-in or absentee ballot request by 5 p.m. on May 13, 2025, election officials say. The ballot must then be completed and received by your county office by 8 p.m. on May 20.

Click here to get your mail-in or absentee ballot.

If something comes up, voters can apply for an emergency absentee ballot after May 13, but there is a process for that.

What are some of the issues and races to watch for in the Pennsylvania Primary?

The biggest race to watch in Philadelphia is the Democratic battle for district attorney as former judge Larry Dugan looks to take down two-term DA Larry Krasner. No Republican DA candidate is listed on the ballot.

Also in Philadelphia, voters can vote on three ballot questions looking to change the city's charter to deal with homelessness, the Housing Trust and and police oversight board.

In Philadelphia and other places, judges will be on the ballot. In other towns you may see the chance to elect candidates for schools boards or municipal seats.

You can check out your county's election site to see what races will be decided on May 20, 2025.