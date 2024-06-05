Texting and driving was already banned and now there is a new law in the state of Pennsylvania that enforces traffic stops for the use of cellphones and other devices while driving.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Senate Bill 37 that is also known as Paul Miller Jr. Law.

Today I’m signing Paul Miller’s Law, alongside members of Paul’s family, safety advocates and a bipartisan group of legislators.



We came together to ban distracted driving and make our roads safer for everyone.



The ban wasn't really enforced so you couldn't be pulled over solely for texting or being on your phone while driving. This new bill means drivers who are caught with their phone in their hand could face a fine.

Many people say it's about time drivers faced consequences, especially the woman who has been pushing for this for the last 14 years since her son, Paul Miller Jr., died.

Business owners in Lower Merion expressed their frustration with the constant flux of distracted drivers on their street.

Keith Scriven of Scriven Consignment Shop shared his reaction to the new bill with NBC10.

"Good that it's now against the law. I just hope it'll be enforced because I don't think you ever should have been doing it anyway," Scriven said. “It's like the Indy 500. I've had clients get hit on the elbow. I've had their mirrors taken out."

With this new bill, drivers won't be able to do anything on their cellphones or any other communication devices while they are behind the wheel of a moving car. It's something that most states have already banned.

The new law is named in honor of Miller who was killed by a distracted tractor-trailer driver in 2010.

Miller's mother, Eileen, spoke today and explained that she's been fighting for this change for the last 14 years. She thanked Senator Rosemary Brown for her advocacy.

"There's not enough words to say to you," Miller said to Sen. Brown. "I knew you'd be the one. I just didn't think it would take this long. But, never give up."

Gov. Shapiro was calling this change a common sense one. It was one that took compromise with everyone working together.

"We applaud Governor Shapiro and all who made approving this legislation today possible," said Mark Compton, CEO of the PA Turnpike. "Safety is critical to what we do at the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and today’s bill will make a big difference in improving safety for our workers and customers.

Drivers can still use their phones if it's with hands-free technology such as Bluetooth or speaker technology.

There is a 12-month grace period before $50 fines kick in.

While Paul Miller Jr's mother is grateful for this change she says it is not enough and hopes everyone avoids using technology while driving.