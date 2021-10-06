A Pennsylvania state representative says his parody bill that proposes vasectomies for all men 40 and up has led to death threats.

Over the weekend, Pennsylvania State Rep. Christopher Rabb (D-200) introduced a satirical bill proposing a restriction for male reproductive rights in a publicly pinned memo addressed to all Pennsylvania House members.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Therefore, I will be introducing legislation that will require all inseminators to undergo vasectomies within six weeks from having their third child or 40th birthday, whichever comes first,” Rabb writes in the memo. “Further, this legislation will allow Pennsylvanians to take civil action for unwanted pregnancies against inseminators who wrongfully conceive a child with them.”

Rabb told NBC10 the memo was only meant to spark conversation in response to bills restricting abortion rights across the nation. However, despite the satirical nature of his proposal, he said he quickly received a backlash that included threats of violence.

“This bill will not pass or even come up for a vote, but it’s just an idea that is troubling folks so much so that their natural response is to wish death,” Rabb said.

Rabb said he’s now concerned for the safety of his family and staff.

“The overwhelming response has been hatred and violence,” he said.

Rabb reiterated that the bill is meant to be satirical and was not officially introduced. Kimberly Smith, one of Rabb’s constituents, told NBC10 she believed the fake bill was a good way to raise awareness.

“I do believe that it is the right way for him using his platform to address it,” she said. “I don’t think it’s one monolith to just have the burden of reproductive and pregnancy to be placed solely on females.”

You can read Rabb’s entire memo here.