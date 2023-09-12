Republican Pa. lawmakers look to bolster prison security in light of Chester Co. prison escape

Legislators are working to bolster prison security at prisons throughout the state after a convicted killer escaped jail in Chester County late last month.

On Friday, Republican state lawmakers announced a package of legislation that is intended to improve safety and working conditional for officers in county prisons as well as improve how law enforcement officials can respond in the case of an escape.

In a recent interview with NBC10's Lauren Mayk, State Representative for Chester County, Craig Williams (R-160th dist.) said that the legislation comes after convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.

Williams noted that Cavalcante used a method of escape that had been tried just months before by another inmate.

"I know that the warden at that prison had said that they had brought in contractors to come in and do a security evaluation and they put barbed wire over that hole. But, clearly that was inadequate," he said. "My bill would bring money to bare to take care of not only infrastructure needs in terms of living conditions and employment conditions, but security needs as well."

According to an announcement on the package of five bills, the legislation would:

Provide funding to upgrade security and health infrastructure (including heating and air conditioning) of county jails.

Bolster staff by allowing county jails to hire corrections officers from other counties or state corrections officers to fill vacant shifts.

Eliminate parole opportunities for inmates who escape county jails or attempt escape.

Require the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to conduct a security audit of county jails that have experienced a jail escape.

Create an alert system to be activated in the event of a prison escape.

Just how much funding would be required for these bills has not yet been determined.

These bills have not yet been introduced for a vote from legislators in Harrisburg. But, lawmakers said they plan to introduce them "in the near future."