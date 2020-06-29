New Jersey

NJ Lawmakers to Vote on $7.7B Stopgap Budget

New Jersey's Democrat-led Legislature is set to vote Monday on a short-term $7.7 billion budget after extending the deadline later in the year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The three-month spending plan proposes no new tax hikes and would push several payments, including the required public pension funding, to October.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders agreed to extend the current fiscal year until Sept. 30. Previously, it would have ended on Tuesday.

The stopgap budget being voted on Monday is required to fill the gap between the spending plan lawmakers enacted last year and the new deadline of Sept. 30.

Murphy has said the coronavirus outbreak has sapped tax revenues, with the state facing a $10 billion gap through June 2021.

The Assembly and Senate are set to meet in person Monday, the first time since March.

On March 21, Murphy enacted a stay-home order because of the outbreak. He order lifted the order June 9, as COVID-19 trends indicated hospitalization and other rates began to fall.

