NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Announces He Has Tumor on Left Kidney

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced he has a tumor on his left kidney.

Murphy, 62, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday evening and said he would undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it.

Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it. The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 23, 2020

Health care is a right, not a privilege for a select few, and skyrocketing medical costs are a national emergency. If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 23, 2020

“The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early,” Murphy tweeted.

A spokesperson said Murphy's doctor discovered a three centimeter wide tumor on his left kidney in early March.

"His doctor's prognosis is that this is fully treatable since the tumor was discovered early," the spokesperson wrote.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.