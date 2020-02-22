NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Announces He Has Tumor on Left Kidney

Phil Murphy

By David Chang

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced he has a tumor on his left kidney.

Murphy, 62, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday evening and said he would undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it.

“The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early,” Murphy tweeted.

A spokesperson said Murphy's doctor discovered a three centimeter wide tumor on his left kidney in early March.

"His doctor's prognosis is that this is fully treatable since the tumor was discovered early," the spokesperson wrote.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

