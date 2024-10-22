The Keystone State has gained a new official holiday.

On Monday, Governor Josh Shapiro signed Senate Bill 402 into law, officially recognizing Diwali as a state holiday in Pennsylvania.

Officials said the bipartisan legislation marks a significant moment for the Commonwealth, celebrating the rich cultural diversity of its residents and the traditions of the over one billion Buddhists, Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs worldwide who celebrate, including hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians.

Diwali, also known as the "festival of lights," is one of the most popular holidays in South Asian culture. The five-day festival celebrates light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

The main celebration occurs on the third day and is typically marked by family gatherings, lighting of lamps, and fireworks.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated from October 29 to November 3, with the main festival day falling on October 31.

Office of the Governor

“By signing this bill into law, we are not only recognizing the importance of Diwali but also celebrating the rich cultural heritage and many contributions of the Asian American community to Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “Diwali symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair – values that should help guide our Commonwealth. Pennsylvania is stronger because of its diversity, and this new state holiday is a powerful reflection of the inclusion, respect, and unity that we cherish in this Commonwealth. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to honoring the traditions and cultures that make our state vibrant and dynamic.”

Even though Diwali is now officially designated as a state holiday, schools, government offices, and businesses are not required to close for it.