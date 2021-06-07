New Jersey Primary Election: Races to Watch as Gov. Phil Murphy Is Unopposed

Four Republican candidates are on the ballot in New Jersey's primary election Tuesday hoping to win the nomination and challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in November.

The Republicans are former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who has an overwhelming advantage in campaign cash, Hirsh Singh, a big fan of former President Donald Trump, Phil Rizzo and Brian Levine.

Ciattarelli has raised more than $6 million and spent a considerable amount of it trying to win the primary. His warchest is nearly 10 times the amount of the other three candidates combined, making the Somerset County Republican the big favorite in the race.

Murphy, meanwhile, has raised millions and not had to spend much of it since he is running unopposed.

Below the governor's race on the ballots across New Jersey are primary races for all 40 state senate seats and 80 state assembly seats, which comprise the entire legislature.

Democrats hold large majorities in both chambers of the legislature: a 52 to 28 advantage in the assembly and a 25-15 advantage in the senate.

Republicans are hoping that the pandemic year may give them some momentum to flip some seats, but political observers believe there is little chance that the GOP has a chance of flipping either the senate or assembly this year.

Polls are open in the Garden State from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your polling place, CLICK here to search the state's election website.

Registered New Jersey voters can apply for a mail-in ballot until 3 p.m. in person on Monday at county election offices. Voters can submit mail-in ballots at dropboxes until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Dropbox locations can be found HERE.

Municipal and local school board elections are also on the ballot in some towns, cities and boroughs across New Jersey. Go to your local municipal website to find out which races are on the ballot in your place of residence.