New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy isn't in NJ as he marks Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is in Poland on Thursday, April 24, 2025, for the International March of the Living, marking Holocaust Remembrance Day

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

People may have noted the absence of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy during the response to the massive Ocean County wildfire this week.

It was acting Gov. Tahesha Way - the state's lieutenant governor -- not Murphy who signed Wednesday's state of emergency in response to the Jones Road Wildfire.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

However, Murphy continued to post on social media about the fire -- from Poland.

That's because the second-term Democrat and his wife, first lady Tammy Murphy, are in Poland to walk in the annual International March of the Living on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The March of the Living brings people together to make the 3-kilometer march from Auschwitz to Birkenau on Holocaust Remembrance Day, a.k.a. Yom Hashoah, and remember the millions of Jews and others killed by Adolf Hitler's German Nazi regime.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

New Jersey 7 hours ago

Live updates: Arson charges against teen as wildfire continues to burn in NJ

BOSTON Mar 27

Rail car used during Holocaust serves as a reminder of a dark history

This year marks 80 years since the liberation of Nazi death and concentration camps and the end of World War II in Europe.

“We must never forget the atrocities of the Holocaust,” Murphy said while announcing his trip earlier this month. “And with antisemitism on the rise, we must always stand alongside our Jewish friends and neighbors to reject hate. I am proud to participate in the International March of the Living to honor the over six million innocent people killed during the Holocaust and reaffirm our commitment to combatting hate and ignorance around the world.”

Murphy turned over gubernatorial duties to Way when he left the country, as it required in New Jersey.

Expect Murphy back on the official job soon.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPhil MurphyPoland
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us