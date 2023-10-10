Montgomery County

NBC10 to moderate panel for 4 Montgomery County Commissioner candidates

NBC10's Lauren Mayk will moderate the 2023 Commissioners Luncheon & Forum at Temple University's Ambler campus

An upcoming panel and Q & A event will feature all four candidates running for Montgomery County Commissioner. 

The 2023 Commissioners Luncheon & Forum will be held Thursday, Oct. 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Bright Hall at Temple University’s Ambler Campus at 508 Meeting House Road in Ambler. 

The event, moderated by NBC10’s Lauren Mayk and co-hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County, will include a buffet lunch, a panel discussion and a Q & A with the following candidates for Montgomery County Commissioner: 

Tom Dibello (R)

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Liz Ferry (R)

Neil Makhija (D)

Jamila Winder (D)

Politics

Israel-Hamas War 2 hours ago

WH security advisor: ‘We believe that there are 20 or more Americans who at this point are missing' in Israel

Israel-Hamas War 3 hours ago

Biden says Americans are being ‘held by Hamas'

If you can’t make the event in person, it will be streamed live in the video embedded on top of this article. 

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyPennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us