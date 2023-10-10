NBC10 to moderate panel for 4 Montgomery County Commissioner candidates

An upcoming panel and Q & A event will feature all four candidates running for Montgomery County Commissioner.

The 2023 Commissioners Luncheon & Forum will be held Thursday, Oct. 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Bright Hall at Temple University’s Ambler Campus at 508 Meeting House Road in Ambler.

The event, moderated by NBC10’s Lauren Mayk and co-hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County, will include a buffet lunch, a panel discussion and a Q & A with the following candidates for Montgomery County Commissioner:

Tom Dibello (R)

Liz Ferry (R)

Neil Makhija (D)

Jamila Winder (D)

If you can’t make the event in person, it will be streamed live in the video embedded on top of this article.