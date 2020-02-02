NBC10 in Iowa: Still Deciding

Candidates aren’t the only ones racing around Iowa this weekend.

Voters, still undecided about who to support in Monday night’s caucus, are also trekking from event to event as they try to make up their minds.

“We’re going to go to three out of four candidates today and make our decision before Monday,” said Denny Walsh at an Elizabeth Warren rally in Cedar Rapids.

Less than two hours later, Walsh was at a Joe Biden event. And a few hours after that, we saw Joan Bende at a Bernie Sanders rally and concert. We’d also met her at the Warren rally earlier in the day.

The number of candidates this year makes it difficult, said Barbara Campbell, who was also planning to hit multiple candidate events over the weekend.

“I think there’s a lot of good ones,” Campbell said. “I think any of the four our five I’m looking at would be better than what we have now, so I just want to see if we can make a connection with one of them that I like a little bit better.”

Michael Bell, a Drake University student originally from Delaware, said he is still deciding between Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden.

“I think it’s really going to come down to Monday night – the energy, the environment,” Bell said as he left a Klobuchar event in Beaverdale.